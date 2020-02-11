Wintersteiger and Delair Partner for Research

Wintersteiger, a specialist in field trial technology, and Delair, a provider of end-to-end visual data management solutions, announced their strategic partnership to offer the combined power of turnkey agricultural research equipment and visual data management solutions to seed breeding and production companies, universities, research institutes and agrochemical companies. Through the agreement, Wintersteiger becomes the exclusive reseller of Delair’s hardware and software solutions for field trials.

According to the companies, new-generation drone systems and sophisticated aerial imagery analytics are revolutionizing plant science research and the entire agriculture industry by providing large-scale field-based plant phenotyping data, and therefore a better understanding of how seeds perform in the field. Combined with powerful machines built for breeding and crop variety trials that help achieve optimum harvest quality and superior breeding outcomes, it can further accelerate the progress of breeding programs and reduce working time and cost per plot.

Through the exclusive dealership agreement, Wintersteiger will include the Delair UX 11 AG long-range drone and the delair.ai cloud platform in its portfolio of solutions to cover the entire cycle of field research. This way, its customers will benefit from a one-stop-shop partner to manage their breeding populations, test plots, and phenotyping data, with an optimized decision support workflow.