Flyability to Host User Conference in Denver

Flyability, Swiss creator of the Elios 2 drone for indoor inspections, will host a two-day conference March 18 and 19, 2020 at the Colorado School of Mines to inaugurate the opening of its first U.S. office. Flyability will host over 100 attendees and a dozen featured speakers, including representatives from various U.S. companies that use its drones for indoor inspections. Attendance is free to those who register before March 1.

The first day of the two-day conference will be devoted to talks and panels on indoor UAS inspections in various applications across U.S. industries, including chemicals, oil and gas, power generation, and mining. During the second day, participants will have the option of attending paid hands-on training sessions for using the Elios 2, including a basic training session, an Advanced Indoor Inspection Methodology training, and photogrammetry training.

Featured speakers include leaders in the inspection space and the drone industry as well as Flyability clients from several major U.S. corporations, including:

• Mario Rebello, VP of Government Relations at DJI

• Mauricio Calva, Nondestructive Examination Expert at Chevron

• Suzanne Lemieux, Manager at API and Author of API’s Guide for Innovative Drone Use in Natural Gas and Oil Industry

• Steven Putnam, Senior Operations Specialist at Duke Energy

The conference will include presentations related to inspection standards and codes, including information pertaining to the standards created and maintained by organizations like ASME, API, ANSII, EPRI, and the FAA.