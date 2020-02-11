PAR Government to Showcase Situational Awareness Tools

PAR Government, a provider of geospatial and decision-support services and tools to the U.S. government, will showcase its newest solutions at the 2020 Esri Federal GIS Conference. PAR will exhibit its line of situational awareness tools developed for Defense & Intelligence (D&I) agencies that have been adapted for use in the federal civilian, commercial, and international sectors.

The PAR Product and Innovation Line of Business team presented several solutions including the Team Awareness Kit (TAK) with ArcGIS plug-in at the Esri Federal GIS Conference held February 11-12, 2020, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Situational awareness capabilities developed by PAR enable direct communication and sharing of information among individuals and diverse groups that might otherwise be unconnected. In the event of emergencies that require multi-jurisdictional coordination, groups can be rapidly federated. Communication and shared information can include voice, GIS layers, raster maps, text documents, videos, and individual location coordinates.

Also at the Esri FedGIS, PAR demonstrated its geospatial visualization tools which include geospatially enabled video tools and associated SDKs. These products support viewing of full-motion video – along with complete metadata. PAR geovisualization solutions have become industry standards, most notably in the GEOINT community.