SBG Systems Strengthens Asia Presence

SBG Systems is a supplier of MEMS-based IMU and inertial navigation systems for land, air, and marine applications. Its new Singapore office, located in the center of the city, brings sales and technical support to the Asian region. SBG Systems offers solutions including the IMU, PPK software and services for applications ranging from hydrography to mobile mapping and aerial cartography.

The company has been working and developing its sales distribution channels in Asia for many years and has decided to bring sales and technical support closer to its clients and distributors by implanting a subsidiary in Singapore. The main focus of the Singaporean office is to provide support to new and existing clients in the area by developing demonstrations, training and technical support.