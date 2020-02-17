Topcon/Autodesk Expand BIM Offering

As an Autodesk Platinum Tier Partner, Topcon Solutions Store retail channel, together with Autodesk, plans to expand top-tier service to civil-construction and BIM professionals through acquiring and adopting automation into their workflows. The plan calls for a shift to a complete solution that combines hardware, software, and services. In order to deliver best-in-class service, training, and support, the plan includes renovation for 11 Topcon Solutions Store facilities in preparation to obtain their Autodesk Authorized Training Center (ATC) designation — joining two more store locations that are already approved Autodesk Training Centers. The Autodesk Platinum Tier partner designation indicates the highest level of reseller status. Topcon Solutions Stores seamlessly provide end-to-end workflows. All 13 locations across the U.S. will be repositioned to deliver the highest level of training, support, and workflow consulting services.

