LiDAR Integrates With Helicopter Pod

RIEGL's VP-1 Helicopter Pod
February 17, 2020
RIEGL’s VP-1 Helicopter Pod features Smart Waveform LiDAR using the VUX-240 Airborne Scanner. The VP-1 Helicopter Pod is available with the fully integrated RIEGL VUX-240 Airborne Laser Scanner. This pod option offers smooth integration on helicopters using standard hard points and camera mounts. The VUX-240 LiDAR sensor provides up to 1.5 million measurements per second and is suited for applications like corridor mapping.  It is also suited for installation on a larger UAS/UAV/RPAS or smaller manned aircraft. VP-1 with VUX-240 SNIP features include:

  • Robust and reliable airborne scanner carrying platform
  • Fully mechanical and electrical integration of sensor system components into aircraft fuselage
  • Available for integration of the RIEGL VUX-1LR, the RIEGL VUX-1UAV and the RIEGL VUX-240.

Riegl.com

